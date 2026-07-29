Nashik: Police Impose Ban On Weapons, Public Gatherings Till August 11 | AI

Nashik: Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has taken a significant decision to maintain law and order within Nashik city limits. Invoking Sections 37(1) and 37(3) of the Mumbai Police Act, 1951, he has imposed a ban on the carrying of weapons and the assembly of crowds within the city. These orders will remain in force from midnight on July 28, 2026, until midnight on August 11, 2026.

Under the orders issued by Police Commissioner Karnik, there is a complete prohibition on carrying weapons and gathering in groups within Nashik city limits. This measure grants the police enhanced powers to uphold law and order.

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Exemptions

The following activities are exempted from this ban:

- Religious and social events (weddings, processions, funeral processions)

- Weekly markets

- Meetings or processions authorised by the administration

- Police officers and other government employees on duty

Action Against Violations

Commissioner Karnik has clarified that any violation of these orders will result in action against the concerned individuals under Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

It is expected that these orders will assist the police in maintaining law and order in the city. The police have appealed to citizens to comply with these directives.