Nashik Police Extern 125 Habitual Offenders Ahead of Civic Polls

Nashik: To ensure that law and order is not disturbed during the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections, the city police have begun taking preventive measures. As part of this drive, externment action has been initiated against 125 habitual offenders. The externment will remain in force for approximately 15 days, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Raut.



To ensure that the municipal elections are conducted smoothly and without hindrance, a special campaign is being implemented under the leadership of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik. A detailed action plan has been prepared for this purpose, the Deputy Commissioner said. Externment of habitual offenders is one of the key steps under this plan. The main objective is to prevent any disruption while enforcing the Model Code of Conduct.



Action has been taken against habitual offenders from the jurisdictions of Panchavati, Adgaon, Bhadrawati (Bhadarkali), Mhasrul, Sarkarwada, Gangapur Road, Mumbai Naka and other police stations in Nashik city.

Nylon kite strings under police radar

In view of the upcoming Makar Sankranti festival, some kite flyers use nylon strings (Chinese manjha), despite a ban. Such violations continue in defiance of rules. The police department is taking this matter seriously, and those using nylon strings are under close watch, said Raut. So far, action has been taken against 73 persons in this regard, and the enforcement drive will continue further.