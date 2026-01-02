 Nashik Police Extern 125 Habitual Offenders Ahead Of Civic Polls
To ensure that law and order is not disturbed during the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections, the city police have begun taking preventive measures. As part of this drive, externment action has been initiated against 125 habitual offenders. The externment will remain in force for approximately 15 days, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Raut.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
To ensure that the municipal elections are conducted smoothly and without hindrance, a special campaign is being implemented under the leadership of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik. A detailed action plan has been prepared for this purpose, the Deputy Commissioner said. Externment of habitual offenders is one of the key steps under this plan. The main objective is to prevent any disruption while enforcing the Model Code of Conduct.


Action has been taken against habitual offenders from the jurisdictions of Panchavati, Adgaon, Bhadrawati (Bhadarkali), Mhasrul, Sarkarwada, Gangapur Road, Mumbai Naka and other police stations in Nashik city.

