Nashik Police Expand ‘One Mobile’ Patrol Vans To Schools, Markets And Night Hotspots | AI Representative

Nashik: The presence of the ‘One Mobile’ (Mobile-1) patrol vans launched by the Nashik City Police on August 15 is now being expanded to include schools, colleges, coaching classes, crowded market lanes, residential areas at night and ghat areas. The arrangement has been made in response to suggestions received online from citizens, particularly the youth.

Currently, nine vans are operating under the initiative launched under the guidance of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik. These vans operate round the clock in two shifts, stopping at 108 predetermined locations for approximately two hours each day. While it is not possible to visit every suggested location daily, all suggestions are being recorded and will be incorporated as the initiative expands.

These vans complement the existing beat marshals and control room mobile patrols. They are used for rapid response during serious crimes, crowded events and emergencies. They will also prove useful as mobile watchtowers during the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Each van is staffed by one officer, three male police personnel and one female police personnel. They are equipped with 360-degree CCTV cameras, floodlights, 1 TB storage, binoculars, walkie-talkies, megaphones, stretchers, searchlights, first-aid kits and other essential equipment. An upper deck allows monitoring of crowds from an elevated vantage point.

Citizens are encouraged to send messages to the Police Commissioner’s WhatsApp number (9923323311) or leave comments suggesting other locations where these vans should be deployed. The police have emphasised, “We are listening to you.”