Nashik: Police Constable Alleges ₹50 Lakh Supari Plot Over Inter-Caste Marriage | AI

Nashik: A police constable posted at the Nashik Police Headquarters has alleged that a ₹50 lakh contract was offered to kill him following his inter-caste marriage. He has also alleged casteist abuse, threats and a conspiracy to implicate him in a false case. Satpur Police have registered a case against four persons, including a company CEO and the constable's brother-in-law, under various legal provisions, including the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the complaint filed by Police Constable Nirbhavane, he married a woman from another caste in July 2025. Shortly after the marriage, his wife left home, prompting him to search for her. He allegedly found her at the residence of Manago Binda Dalai, a company CEO residing on Chehedi Pumping Road in Nashik Road. Dalai allegedly abused the constable using casteist slurs, drove him away and threatened him.

The complaint further states that on Aug 18, 2025, Kapil Nigal and Roshan Shinde summoned Nirbhavane to a location near an agricultural centre on Trimbak Road. They allegedly hurled casteist abuses at him, saying, "You became a policeman because of reservations; you are not worthy of standing before us." They also allegedly spat on him and threatened to kill him.

Nirbhavane alleged that the suspects conspired against him after he refused to burn and destroy documents and evidence related to his inter-caste marriage. He claimed that they orchestrated the registration of a false case against him at Nashik Road Police Station, following which he spent 40 days in custody and was subsequently suspended from the police force.

The constable further alleged that while he was in custody, Dalai offered ₹50 lakh to contract killers to murder him and also provided money for purchasing weapons.

According to the complaint, after Nirbhavane was released on bail, two unidentified persons threatened him at knifepoint in the Satpur Colony area on July 17, 2026. They allegedly warned him, "Stop messing with Dalai, or else you will lose your life."

Police have identified the four suspects as Manago Binda Dalai, Kapil Nigal, Roshan Shinde and Rahul Labhade. Nigal, Shinde and Labhade are residents of Satpur.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sachin Bari of the Ambad division is conducting further investigations.