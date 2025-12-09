 Nashik Police Bust Fake Aadhaar Centre Operating Under Xerox Shop Name In Malegaon
The Nashik Local Crime Branch has busted a fake Aadhaar centre operating in Malegaon city. The action was carried out in the Islampura area of the city, and four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. The investigation revealed that the centre was completely unauthorised and was using the ID of a centre located in Telangana to generate Aadhaar cards.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Police Bust Fake Aadhaar Centre Operating Under Xerox Shop Name In Malegaon | File Pic (Representative Image)

According to the information received, after the Local Crime Branch got a tip-off about a bogus Aadhaar center running under the name Pathan Xerox in the Islampura area of Malegaon, a raid was conducted. During the investigation, it was found that the center had no official permission.

The operations included creating new Aadhaar cards as well as making necessary changes to existing ones—openly and without any authorization. Moreover, customers were being charged heavily for these services.

Naib Tehsildar Bhushan Borse was also present during the raid. Computers, printers, and other equipment worth nearly ₹2 lakh were seized. Based on a complaint filed by Naib Tehsildar Borse, four individuals—Nakeebulla Sharif (from Telangana), Razin Ahmed, Shakeen Ahmed, and Momin Yahya Ghulam Rasul—have been taken into custody.

