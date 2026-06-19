Nashik Police Bust Drug Gang Posing As Gas Repair Workers; MD Worth ₹16 Lakh Seized

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Nashik: Police have busted a drug trafficking gang that allegedly operated in the city under the guise of providing gas repair services. Three members of the gang, originally from Rajasthan, were arrested, and narcotics worth ₹16 lakh were seized from their possession.

According to police sources, the Anti-Narcotics Cell received confidential information about the sale of MD (Mephedrone) being carried out using a motorcycle.

Acting on the tip-off, police teams were put on alert. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sushila Kolhe, officers from Upnagar Police Station and the Anti-Goonda Squad laid a trap and conducted coordinated operations at two locations on Thursday night.

The suspects were intercepted while travelling on a motorcycle and were taken into custody. During the operation, police seized MD drugs valued at approximately ₹16 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shravankumar Lakharam Bishnoi, Suresh Godara and Punaram Hiraram Bishnoi. All three are natives of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and were currently residing in the Nashik Road area.

Police said that two other members of the gang are absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them.

In a shocking revelation, the investigation found that the gang was moving around the city under the pretext of carrying out gas repair work, which they allegedly used as a cover for their drug distribution activities. Further investigation is in progress.