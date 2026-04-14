Nashik: PNB Chief Manager Venkatesh Sankaran Transferred To Hyderabad After Record Recovery Performance | Sourced

Nashik: Venkatesh Sankaran, Chief Manager of Punjab National Bank (PNB) ARMB branch, Nashik, has been transferred to Hyderabad. On this occasion, he was given a warm farewell by the employees and customers of the Nashik circle.



Venkatesh was responsible as an Authorised Officer for as many as 14 districts, including Nashik. During his tenure, he demonstrated excellent administrative skills and, in particular, played a major role in the bank’s recovery operations. Because of this, he consistently earned praise from senior officials.





For the financial year 2025–26, the ARMB Nashik had been assigned a recovery target of ₹25.28 crore. However, due to Venkatesh’s dedicated efforts, the actual recovery reached ₹31.16 crore. This achievement is considered a growth of 123.25 per cent. In recognition of this outstanding performance, he was awarded a certificate of appreciation by senior authorities.



On the occasion of his transfer to Hyderabad, officers, employees, account holders, and well-wishers came together to honor him warmly. While bidding him an emotional farewell, many praised his valuable contribution to the bank. Venkatesh also expressed his gratitude for the affection and support he received from everyone during his tenure.