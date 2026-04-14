Pune Hostel Dance Row: Maoist-Linked Song Played At Cultural Event, Sparks Controversy | WATCH VIDEO

Pune Hostel Dance Row: Maoist-Linked Song Played At Cultural Event, Sparks Controversy | Video Screengrab

Pune: A cultural programme at the Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Government Hostel in Vishrantwadi has triggered controversy after a student dance performance allegedly featured a song linked to Maoist references. Police and intelligence agencies have begun a preliminary investigation.

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The issue surfaced after a video went viral on social media showing students dancing to the song O Re Bandook Wale. Authorities said the song is reportedly associated with the glorification of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, raising concerns.

The Social Welfare Department has also launched a parallel probe. Assistant Commissioner Vishal Londhe said a joint inquiry will be conducted with the police. “As per initial findings, the song was played unknowingly. There was no deliberate intent,” he said.

Officials stated that the programme was purely cultural, with students performing in traditional attire representing different regions. The song was reportedly selected from YouTube based on its music, without understanding its background or lyrics.

Authorities added that the performance was finalised just 10 minutes before the event. Due to the last-minute decision, students did not verify the content of the song.

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Programme Organised Without Permission…

There are seven hostels in the area with a combined capacity of around 1,000 students. Around 600 to 700 students were present during the event, as exams had recently concluded. Officials said about 85% of the students belong to the Scheduled Caste category, while the rest are from other groups.

It has also emerged that the programme was organised by students without prior official permission.

Following the incident, authorities gathered students and briefed them on the seriousness of the matter. Counselling sessions have been conducted to prevent such incidents in the future, Londhe said. Further investigation is underway.