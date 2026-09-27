Nashik: Plot To Sell Country-Made Pistols Foiled, Three Arrested With Weapons Worth ₹2.15 Lakh | Representative Image

Nashik: Nashik City’s Anti-Gunda Squad conducted a major operation on Friday night (September 25) in the Ghadge Nagar area along the Panchvati-Makhmalabad Road. Three young men who had arrived to sell country-made pistols and live cartridges were arrested after a trap was laid. Contraband worth a total of ₹2.15 lakh, comprising three country-made pistols and three live cartridges, was seized from them.

Police personnel Kalpesh Jadhav of the Anti-Gunda Squad had received a tip-off during patrol duty that three individuals were coming to the Ghadge Nagar area to sell country-made pistols. Upon receiving this information, an operation was planned under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Kirankumar Chavan and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sandeep Mitke. Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Pawar, the officer-in-charge of the Anti-Gunda Squad, formed three separate teams and set a trap in the area.

The trap, laid in an open space opposite Vadjai Mata Nagar, proved successful, and all three accused were taken into custody. All three accused hail from the Panchvati and Makhmalabad Road areas. A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were found tucked at each of their waists. In total, three country-made pistols and three live cartridges were seized.

A case has been registered at the Panchvati Police Station under the Arms Act in connection with this incident. The operation was executed by Anti-Gunda Squad in-charge Sandeep Pawar, along with Police Sub-Inspector Sunil Adke and other police personnel, under the guidance of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, DCP (Crime Branch) Kirankumar Chavan, and ACP Sandeep Mitke. This operation, carried out during the festive season, has curbed attempts to sell illegal weapons in the city.