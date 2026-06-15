Nashik Plot Expo 2026: Over 150 Plots Sold, 6,000 Visitors Attend CREDAI Event | Sourced

Nashik: The overwhelming response to the first-ever 'Plot Expo' organised by CREDAI Nashik Metro is expected to provide a significant boost to Nashik's economy. The two-day exhibition concluded on June 14, recording the sale of more than 150 plots and attracting nearly 6,000 visitors, informed CREDAI Nashik Metro President Gaurav Thakkar.



More than 300 site visits were conducted during the expo, and several additional site visits have already been scheduled for the coming days, he added.



Investing in land is considered one of the safest and most stable investment options, offering excellent long-term returns. Given the rising land prices and limited availability, such investments continue to remain highly rewarding. Expo Coordinator Bhushan Kothawade said that organising a dedicated exhibition of this scale exclusively for plots was a first-of-its-kind initiative in Nashik, and the response received indicates strong confidence in Nashik's future growth and investment potential.



Highlighting the reasons behind the increasing preference for land investment, CREDAI Expo Committee Chairman Manoj Khivsara said that higher returns, limited supply, low maintenance costs, financial security, flexibility in designing one's dream home, and the ability to create a long-term family asset have encouraged buyers to invest in plots. He added that CREDAI has established itself as a trusted name in the real estate sector, which also contributed to the excellent response to the expo.



Co-Coordinator Shyam Sable informed that besides Nashik residents, the exhibition also attracted visitors from Mumbai, Pune, Jalgaon, Dhule, Kolhapur and Ahmednagar, owing to Nashik's rapidly improving infrastructure, excellent connectivity and the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

Through the 'Plot Expo', CREDAI Nashik Metro offered aspiring homebuyers and investors an opportunity to realise their dream of owning a home with a private garden and terrace while also making a sound investment in progressive and fast-growing Nashik. The enthusiastic response to the expo clearly indicates that Nashik is expanding rapidly in all directions, said CREDAI Nashik Metro Honorary Secretary Tushar Sanklecha.



The success of the expo was made possible through the efforts of CREDAI Nashik Metro's Immediate Past President Krunal Patil, Vice Presidents Anil Aher, Anjan Bhalodia and Uday Ghughe, Treasurer Shrenik Surana, Joint Secretaries Sachin Bagad and Narendra Kulkarni, along with committee members and office bearers, including Rishikesh Kote, Hansraj Deshmukh, Anant Thakare, Vijay Chavanke, Sagar Shah, Nishit Atal, Sushil Bagad,

Niranjan Shah, Vrushali Hire, Dipali Birari, Satish More, Sushant Gangurde, Abhishek Mahajan, Sameer Sonawane, Manoj Ladani, Harshal Hanmante, Shivam Patel, Hiren Bhadja, Mayuresh Chaudhary, Rishabh Jain, CREDAI Yuva Wing Coordinator Aditya Bhatambarekar and Co-Coordinator Ajinkya Nahar.