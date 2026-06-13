Nashik Plot Expo 2026: Mayor Himgauri Adke-Aher Says Nashik’s Growth Is Unstoppable As CREDAI Event Receives Huge Response | Sourced

Nashik: With rapid infrastructure development, expanding road, rail and air connectivity, the upcoming Metro project, and significant growth in education, healthcare and industry, Nashik’s progress is now unstoppable. Investments made in plots today are expected to yield substantial returns in the future, said Mayor Himgauri Adke-Aher while inaugurating the two-day Plot Expo organised by CREDAI Nashik Metro. The exhibition is being held on June 13 and 14 at Manohar Garden (Treat Hotel) in Govind Nagar.



CREDAI Nashik Metro President Gaurav Thakkar said the Plot Expo offers aspiring homeowners and investors an excellent opportunity to purchase land in progressive Nashik. The expo aims to help people realize their dream of owning a home with a garden and open space while also providing a secure investment avenue for the future. He informed that the event received an overwhelming response on its very first day.



Plots starting from ₹10 lakh onwards are available at the expo. Thakkar also noted that this is the first time such a dedicated plot exhibition has been organised in Nashik.



The exhibition features plots in Nashik city as well as Chandshi, Trimbakeshwar, Ghoti, Igatpuri, Makhmalabad, Adgaon, Pathardi, Indiranagar, Mhasrul, Wadner, Nandur Naka, Aurangabad Road, Nashik Road and Ozar. Visitors are also being provided guidance on plot purchases and financial assistance for home construction.



Expo Coordinator Bhushan Kothawade stated that the exhibition is attracting visitors not only from Nashik but also from Mumbai, Pune, Jalgaon and Dhule.

Co-coordinator Shyam Sable expressed confidence that Nashik’s connectivity with major cities across India will improve significantly ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela. He added that investments made in plots today are likely to generate attractive returns as the city continues its planned growth and development.



CREDAI Expo Committee Chairman Manoj Khivsara highlighted that CREDAI is widely recognized as a trusted organization in the real estate sector, which has contributed to the strong response to the Plot Expo. He invited prospective buyers to explore a wide range of residential, industrial, commercial, farmhouse and villa plot options available at the event.



CREDAI Nashik Metro Honorary Secretary Tushar Sanklecha said the encouraging response to the expo would positively contribute to Nashik’s economy and benefit several sectors of the city. He reminded visitors that June 14 is the final day of the exhibition.



Among those present at the inauguration were former CREDAI Nashik Metro President and Corporator Suresh Anna Patil, Jitubhai Thakkar, Anant Rajegaonkar, Avinash Shirode, Sunil Kotwal and Umesh Wankhede.



Several office-bearers and committee members of CREDAI Nashik Metro, including IPP Krunal Patil, Vice Presidents Anil Aher, Anjan Bhalodia and Uday Ghughe, Treasurer Shrenik Surana, Joint Secretaries Sachin Bagad and Narendra Kulkarni, along with other members and coordinators, are actively contributing to the success of the expo.