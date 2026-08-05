Nashik: Players Selected For Indian Canoeing-Kayaking Team, Leave For Asian Championship In Japan | Sourced

Nashik: The Indian team has departed for the Asian Canoeing and Kayaking Marathon Championship, scheduled to be held in Kyoto, Japan, from August 4 to 10. Three athletes from Maharashtra are included in the squad. Among them, Akshay Lilke, an athlete from the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP) institution, has been selected as a competitor, while MVP’s Sports Director, Prof. Hemant Patil, has been selected as a coach. Also, Somnath Lagad from Maharashtra has been selected in the team.

Akshay Lilke is a national gold-medal-winning kayaker from MVP’s Karmaveer Kakasaheb Wagh College, Pimpalgaon Baswant. Prof. Hemant Patil serves as the Sports Director at KTHM College, Nashik. They have been congratulated by all the sections, the management of MVP and Nashik citizens, wishing them luck for the competition.

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Athletes included in the Indian team:

Jaskaran Singh (Chandigarh), Jaganveer Singh (Punjab), Akshay Lilke (Maharashtra), Guruniwas Singh (Punjab), Deep Ekam Singh (Punjab), Arjun Kumar (Punjab), Somnath Lagad (Maharashtra), Sachin Thakur (Himachal Pradesh), Ravindra Singh (Madhya Pradesh), Anu Kaur (Punjab), Jaspreet Kaur (Punjab), Deepak Kumar Singh (Chandigarh), and Prof. Hemant Patil (Maharashtra).

Prashant Kushwaha (Madhya Pradesh), President of the Indian Canoeing and Kayaking Association; Sameer Mungekar (Mumbai), President of the Maharashtra Association; as well as Datta Patil and Surendra Kore (Sangli), have welcomed the Indian team.