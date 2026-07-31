Nashik: Pilgrim Safety To Drive Sadhugram Planning For Simhastha, Says Dr Pravin Gedam | Sourced

Nashik: Chairing a review meeting on the planning of Sadhugram for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority, Dr Pravin Gedam, directed officials to prepare a comprehensive master plan that places pilgrim safety at its core. He emphasised that the planning should address crowd management, traffic regulation, river conservation, drainage, emergency services, facilities for Akharas, and future expansion, ensuring every amenity contributes to the safety and convenience of devotees.



The review meeting, held at the Divisional Commissioner's office, was attended by Police Commissioner Dr Sandeep Karnik, Special Inspector General of Police (Nashik Range) Sanjay Ainapure, Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Trainee Collector Dr. Jaykumar Adhe, Superintending Engineer Arundhati Sharma, Superintendent of Police Dr. D.S. Swami along with senior officials from various departments.



A detailed presentation was made on the projected pilgrim footfall and infrastructure planning for the Sadhugram sites at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar based on technical parameters. Dr Gedam instructed that the maximum possible riverfront ghats should remain accessible to the general public. He also called for scientific planning of roads, ghats, parking facilities, and pedestrian pathways to reduce crowd density and urged all departments to complete works within stipulated timelines through close coordination.



The meeting also reviewed land parcels affected by high-voltage transmission lines of MSEDCL. Officials discussed the possibility of realigning these power lines in accordance with the alignment of permanent roads within reserved areas. Technical solutions for the remaining affected locations were also presented to make more land available for Sadhugram development.



Discussions covered a wide range of planning aspects, including existing and proposed ghats, natural streams, ring roads, pedestrian corridors, VIP access routes, internal transport systems, parking, river protection zones, tent cities, Akhara plots, VIP zones, cultural and public amenities, additional land requirements, realignment of power lines, natural water flow, drainage systems, the Kodambika Devi Trust land, and the preparation of a dedicated drainage master plan. Future expansion requirements were also reviewed in detail.



The meeting further focused on incorporating additional land into the Sadhugram plan, allocating plots while respecting the traditional locations of Akharas, developing ghats in accordance with the river's geographical conditions, ensuring adequate road widths and barricading for safe pedestrian movement, and integrating water supply, sanitation, electricity, and healthcare facilities into the overall plan.



Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh presented the proposed Sadhugram master plan for Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. He explained that the plan has been prepared after considering lessons from previous Simhastha events, consultations with various departments, field inspections, suggestions from Akharas, expected pilgrim numbers, and future requirements.