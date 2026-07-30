Nashik: Niphad Dry Port Set To Emerge As Major Multi-Modal Logistics Hub | Sourced

Nashik: A significant meeting was held at the Nashik Collector's office between District Collector Ayush Prasad and JNPT Vice Chairman Ravish Kumar Singh to discuss the development of the proposed Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Niphad, aimed at enhancing the district's logistics and export capabilities.



During the meeting, it was clarified that the MMLP will be developed not only as an EXIM (Export-Import) cargo hub but also as an integrated domestic logistics park. The project is expected to strengthen the district's transportation, warehousing and distribution infrastructure.



The proposed Niphad Dry Port will benefit from excellent multi-modal connectivity through the Nashik–Chennai Highway, Nashik Ring Road, Samruddhi Mahamarg, Ozar Airport, and the railway network, providing a major boost to trade and industrial growth.



To enhance agricultural exports, the District Collector proposed connecting the Lasalgaon and Pimpalgaon Baswant Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) with the dry port, with plans to integrate other APMCs across the district in later phases. He also suggested linking the Centre's world's largest grain storage scheme with the Niphad Dry Port to improve storage infrastructure, strengthen the food supply chain, and provide direct benefits to farmers and traders.



JNPT Vice Chairman Ravish Kumar Singh informed the meeting that the district's Economic Development Cell has been connected with JNPT's main transport office to simplify export procedures for local industries and exporters. He also announced that JNPT will participate as a key stakeholder in the District Export Promotion Committee meeting scheduled for August 4, 2026.



According to the district administration, the proposed Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Niphad, supported by robust multi-modal connectivity and JNPT's collaboration, is expected to emerge as a key driver of Nashik's economic growth. The project is set to significantly boost agricultural exports, trade, industry and employment, while positioning Nashik prominently on India's national logistics and export map, said District Collector Ayush Prasad.