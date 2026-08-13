Nashik: Pengalwadi Students’ Viral Reel Exposes Pothole-Plagued Road To School |WATCH VIDEO

Nashik: Viral Reel By Pengalwadi Students, Pothole-Ridden Roads Make School Commute Difficult |

Nashik: A reel created by two students from Pengalwadi village is currently generating a lot of buzz on social media. In the video, they highlight the hardships caused by potholes on the road while commuting to school. Since the reel went viral, these two students have become local celebrities.

Aditya Gore and Smita Shidh created this reel to showcase the deplorable condition of their village road. In it, they state, "Our village road is riddled with potholes. No one pays attention. Our clothes get covered in mud on the way to school. We want a good road."

Students from Pengalwadi attend the Zilla Parishad school. However, they face significant daily inconvenience due to the potholes and mud on the road. This situation has persisted for years, leaving both students and parents frustrated.

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The village Sarpanch and local representatives have repeatedly written to the administration demanding road repairs, yet no concrete action has been taken so far. Following the viral reel, villagers are now uniting to demand immediate attention from the administration.

The villagers maintain that mere correspondence is insufficient; they expect actual repair work to be carried out so that students can travel to school safely.