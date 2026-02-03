Nashik Pays Tribute To Late Ajit Pawar At All-Party Condolence Meet | Sourced

Nashik: With the demise of late Ajit Dada Pawar, Maharashtra has lost a true people’s leader forever. Throughout his life, he worked steadfastly on the ideals of Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar, never compromising on those principles. We will continue to walk on the path he showed us, said State Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Chhagan Bhujbal, while expressing his condolences.

A condolence meeting was organised at the Mahakavi Kalidas Kala Mandir auditorium in Nashik, where leaders from all political parties, office-bearers, and citizens paid homage to late Ajit Dada Pawar, National President of the Nationalist Congress Party and Deputy Chief Minister.

On this occasion, several ministers, MLAs, former MPs, party leaders, office-bearers, senior administrative officials, and a large number of citizens were present.

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, “Even now, it is hard to believe that Ajit Dada has left us. This is the biggest shock of my life. Having lost his father at a young age, Ajit Dada carved his path under the leadership of Pawar Saheb. He followed the ideals of Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar without any compromise. He had a special affection for Nashik and made a significant contribution to the city’s development.”

Minister Narhari Zirwal said, “With Ajit Dada’s demise, we have lost the head of our family. He always prioritised work and took care of everyone like a true family head. With his passing, we all feel orphaned.”

Adv. Manikrao Kokate said, “It is still difficult to believe that Ajit Dada Pawar is no more. This shock has reached every home -- leaders, office-bearers, and workers alike. He will be remembered as a leader who worked tirelessly. The state has suffered an irreparable loss, especially for the poor and underprivileged. We will continue to carry forward his thoughts and ideals.”

MLA Dilip Bankar said, “Anyone who approached Ajit Dada Pawar with a development proposal never returned empty-handed. He always worked to spread the progressive ideology of Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar across the state.”

Leaders from various political parties, administrative officers, and citizens expressed their condolences. Floral tributes were offered to the asthi kalash (relic urn), and all present paid their heartfelt respects.