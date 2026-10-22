Nashik: Panasonic Life Solutions Launches Mobile Medical Unit In Trimbakeshwar |

Nashik: Panasonic Life Solutions India has launched a mobile medical unit (MMU) in Trimbakeshwar, Maharashtra, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts to improve access to primary healthcare for local communities. Implemented in partnership with Jubilant Bhartia Foundation (JBF), the initiative aims to bring essential healthcare services closer to residents through medical consultations, basic health screenings, treatment for common ailments and access to prescribed medicines.

The mobile medical unit was inaugurated on Oct 15, 2026, in the presence of Water Resources, Disaster Management and Kumbh Mela Minister and Nashik Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan. The event was also attended by representatives of local authorities and the Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust, along with members of Panasonic Life Solutions India's management team.

The mobile medical unit will provide diagnosis and treatment for common illnesses, including viral infections, seasonal ailments and minor health conditions such as skin infections. It will also offer blood pressure and blood sugar screenings to support the early identification of potential health concerns. Prescribed medicines will be provided for basic ailments, while patients requiring advanced medical attention or specialised treatment will be referred to the nearest government or civil hospital or an appropriate healthcare facility.

Timely medical consultation and routine health screenings can play an important role in identifying health concerns early and ensuring appropriate care. Through the mobile medical unit, Panasonic Life Solutions India aims to improve access to essential healthcare services, encourage timely medical consultations and support residents in addressing their primary healthcare needs.

Commenting on the initiative, Panasonic Life Solutions India Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Akash Sangole said, "Every family deserves access to timely and essential healthcare. Through the Mobile Medical Unit in Trimbakeshwar, we aim to bring primary healthcare services closer to local communities, encourage timely medical consultation and help residents better understand and address their health needs. This initiative reflects our commitment to contributing meaningfully to the well-being of the communities around us."

The initiative also comes as Trimbakeshwar prepares for the upcoming Kumbh Mela and the anticipated increase in visitors to the region. By strengthening access to primary healthcare services, Panasonic Life Solutions India seeks to support the local healthcare ecosystem while contributing to the long-term well-being of communities in the region.