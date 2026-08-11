Nashik-Palghar Region Records Six Tremors In 24 Hours; Residents Urged Not To Panic | AFP Photo

Nashik: A series of mild earthquake tremors continues in the Dindori, Peth, and Surgana talukas of Nashik district. Mild tremors were felt four times in the area throughout the day on Monday. Their intensity was recorded at approximately 2.9 on the Richter scale, and the epicentre of all the tremors is reported to be near the Peth area.

Meanwhile, tremors were felt twice within a single hour during the night in the Jawhar and Vikramgad talukas of Palghar district. Their intensities were recorded at 3.2 and 3.4 on the Richter scale, respectively. The frequent tremors in the Nashik-Palghar region over the past few days have created an atmosphere of fear among residents.

Read Also Nashik: MP Bhaskarrao Bhagre Raises Key Dindori Development Issues With PM Modi

According to experts, these tremors are occurring due to the release of accumulated underground pressure. Some buildings have sustained minor damage, such as peeling wall putty or slight cracks in the walls. The local administration has issued instructions to conduct a survey and prepare proposals for eligible beneficiaries in accordance with SDMA and NDM guidelines.

Reports indicate that tremors were felt four times in Nashik district and twice in Palghar district over the last 24 hours. The administration is on alert, and citizens have been urged to remain calm.