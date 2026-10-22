Nashik: Over 5 Lakh Hectares of Crops Damaged, Administration Seeks ₹485 Crore Aid | FPJ Photo

Nashik: Extensive crop damage across Nashik district has prompted the administration to seek financial assistance of ₹485.32 crore from the state government. According to crop damage assessments conducted in 10 drought-affected talukas, crops across 5,07,164 hectares have been affected, impacting 5,16,260 farmers in 2,409 villages. The prolonged dry spell during the crucial stages of the kharif season has severely affected agricultural productivity, leaving farmers facing substantial financial losses.

Maize has suffered the most extensive damage, with approximately 2,29,262 hectares affected, followed by soybean on 75,910 hectares and paddy on 67,297 hectares. Other affected crops include cotton, bajra, onion, tur, ragi, jowar, groundnut and green gram.

Malegaon taluka has recorded the largest affected area at 1,07,425 hectares, followed by Baglan (Satana) with 74,151 hectares, Yeola with 68,201 hectares, Sinnar with 64,960 hectares and Nandgaon with 53,068 hectares. The impact of the dry spell has reduced farmers' prospects of securing the expected yield and income from this season's crops.

Meanwhile, crop damage assessments in the first phase have been completed in 10 talukas, while surveys in Niphad, Trimbakeshwar and Chandwad are underway in the second phase. The final extent of losses across the district may therefore change.

Although the government has announced advance assistance of ₹5,000 for drought-affected farmers, concerns remain over whether the amount will be sufficient to meet agricultural expenses, including seeds, fertilisers and preparations for the next cropping season. Farmers are awaiting a decision on the proposed ₹485.32 crore relief package, along with clarity on compensation and the timeline for disbursement.