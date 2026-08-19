Nashik: Over 10.3 Lakh SIR Voter Forms Pending; Nashik West Records Highest Backlog | AI Generated Representational Image

Nashik: Applications for 1,030,244 voters in Nashik district remain uncollected for various reasons during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign for the electoral roll. This figure represents 20.18 per cent of the total electorate.

The district has a total of 5,104,458 voters, out of which the digitisation of 4,074,214 applications has been completed. The digitisation rate stands at 79.82 per cent. The highest number of pending applications is in the Nashik West, Nashik East, and Nashik Central constituencies.

This campaign was conducted under the guidance of District Collector Ayush Prasad. It is reported that the distribution of forms has been fully completed (100%) across all 15 Assembly constituencies. As of Monday night, the constituencies of Dindori (90.97%), Igatpuri (90.71%), Yeola (89.79%), Chandwad (89.54%), and Kalwan (89.68%) have shown good performance in digitisation. The administration is making efforts to complete the remaining work within the stipulated timeframe.

Constituency-wise Pending Applications

Applications for some voters could not be collected due to reasons such as unavailability, migration, death, or duplicate entries. The statistics for pending applications are as follows:

- Nandgaon – 44,754 (12.97%)

- Malegaon Central – 74,698 (23.47%)

- Malegaon Outer – 68,665 (17.62%)

- Baglan – 43,420 (14.46%)

- Kalwan – 31,347 (10.32%)

- Chandwad – 32,616 (10.46%)

- Yeola – 33,805 (10.21%)

- Sinnar – 42,456 (12.97%)

- Niphad – 48,218 (15.91%)

- Dindori – 30,255 (9.03%)

- Nashik Central – 1,21,571 (34.67%)

- Nashik West – 1,93,741 (39.28%)

- Deolali – 77,267 (26.05%)

- Igatpuri – 26,197 (9.29%)

A total of 1,030,244 applications are pending across the district. Nashik West has the highest number of pending applications, followed by Nashik Central and Nashik East. The administration is reviewing progress constituency-wise and is focusing on completing the remaining work.