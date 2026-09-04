Nashik: Over 10.27 Lakh Names Removed From Draft Voter List After SIR | Representative Photo

NASHIK: More than 10.27 lakh names have been removed from Nashik district’s draft electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to the draft list published on Aug 31, the number of voters in Nashik district has fallen from 51,04,458 to 40,76,666, a reduction of 10,27,792 voters.

The names removed include voters who were found to have permanently shifted, died, had duplicate registrations or could not be traced during the verification process. However, inclusion in the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate) list does not automatically mean permanent deletion. Eligible voters can still submit claims and objections.

Nashik city sees major reduction

The three Nashik city constituencies recorded a substantial decline:

Nashik West: 1,93,236 names

Nashik East: 1,60,590 names

Nashik Central: 1,20,790 names

Deolali: 77,086 names

Together, these four constituencies account for 5,51,702 fewer names.

Other constituencies also recorded significant reductions, including Malegaon Outer with 68,676, Malegaon Central with 74,651 and Nandgaon with 44,760.

Claims and objections till Sep 30

Voters whose names are missing from the draft roll can submit their claims and objections until Sep 30, 2026. Form 6 can be used for inclusion of a name, Form 7 for objections or deletion, and Form 8 for corrections or changes in electoral details.

The district administration has also made constituency-wise ASDD lists available online so voters can verify their status.

Importantly, the current figures relate to the draft electoral roll and should not be treated as the final number of deletions. After disposal of claims and objections, the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on Nov 4, 2026.