Nashik: Over 10,000 Apply For ‘Super 100’ Initiative; Entrance Exam In First Week Of May | Sourced

Nashik: The registration process for the “Super 100” initiative, implemented by the Secondary Education Department of Zilla Parishad Nashik, has now concluded, receiving an overwhelming response from students. A total of 10,305 applications have been received for this initiative, conducted under the guidance of Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar.



The primary objective of the “Super 100” initiative is to provide free residential facilities, food, and expert guidance to talented and underprivileged students from rural areas for competitive exams such as JEE and NEET.



As per the direction of Education Officer (Secondary) Prashant Digraskar, Block Education Officers, Headmasters, and field officials carried out effective awareness campaigns, leading to large-scale student participation.



The selection test under the “Super 100” initiative will be conducted in the first week of May. Details regarding exam centres and seating arrangements will soon be announced on the official website of Zilla Parishad.



Additionally, considering that some students could not apply due to various reasons, a decision has been taken to allow such students to appear directly for the examination. Interested students are encouraged to report to their respective exam centres on the day of the test and avail of this opportunity.