Nashik: Outrage Over Lack Of Basic Amenities In 22 Villages; Deputy Mayor Steps Down, Funds To Be Increased | Sourced

Nashik: During the General Body meeting of the Nashik Municipal Corporation

, intense outrage was expressed regarding the lack of basic amenities in the 22 villages that were incorporated into the corporation 44 years ago. Corporators complained that, even today, these villages suffer from inadequate basic facilities such as roads, water supply, drainage systems, and street lighting. Previously, a separate 'Village Development Fund' was available for these villages; however, this fund has been discontinued over the last few years. Consequently, development works have come to a complete standstill.

Extensive discussions on this subject took place during the meeting, which was presided over by Mayor Himagauri Ahir-Adke, who holds the chair of the General Body. Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde stepped down from his seat at the dais, came forward to stand among the members, and presented the issues plaguing the Gangapur and Satpur areas. He stated, “The Satpur Industrial Estate is the single largest revenue-generating zone for the Municipal Corporation. Yet, this area has been neglected in terms of basic amenities, including roads, water supply, and drainage systems.”

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Corporator Dinkar Patil pointed out that these 22 villages were incorporated into the Municipal Corporation right from its inception in 1982. Since that time, there has been a separate budgetary provision under the 'Village Development Fund'. However, this fund was discontinued in recent years. As a result, development works in these villages have come to a complete halt. He demanded that a separate provision be made under the 'Village Development Fund' in the budget for the current financial year.

Most of the corporators representing these 22 villages spoke on this issue. They emphasised that, even after 44 years, these villages continue to suffer from a lack of basic amenities and that special funds are urgently required for their development. Mayor Himgouri Ahir-Adke, taking cognisance of the seriousness of the demands raised by all members, issued orders to increase the Ward Development Fund allocated to the areas comprising these 22 villages. Furthermore, she directed that a proposal be submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to secure adequate funds for the holistic development of these villages.

Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap has already submitted a proposal to Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, seeking funds amounting to ₹500 crore. This proposal seeks financial allocation for ward-level projects that had been stalled by the previous administration. The Mayor stated that, alongside this proposal, a separate proposal specifically requesting funds for the development of the 22 villages would be submitted to the government.

Following the discussion on this subject during the General Body meeting, the Municipal Corporation has signalled its intention to prioritise the development of these 22 villages. Expectations are high that concrete steps will soon be taken to ensure the provision of basic amenities for the citizens residing in these villages.