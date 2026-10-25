Nashik: Opposition Parties Hold ‘Save Democracy’ March, Demand Chief Election Commissioner’s Resignation |

Nashik: A 'Save Democracy' (Lokshahi Vachva) march was held in Nashik to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Major opposition political parties, social organisations, farmers' and students' unions and citizens participated in the march on Saturday.

Protesters alleged that names were being removed from electoral rolls on a large scale and demanded that flaws in the process be rectified.

The march began near the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and proceeded via Shivaji Road, Nehru Garden and Mahatma Gandhi Road before concluding at the District Collector's office.

Throughout the route, protesters raised slogans, including "Gyanesh Kumar, resign!", "Whenever Modi faces defeat, he uses the police as a shield" and "Modi must resign!"

Speaking about the march, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) leader Dr DL Karad expressed concern that the SIR process threatened the voting rights of the poor, the working class, backward communities, Adivasis and minorities.

He said opposition leaders had presented evidence alleging that the names of eligible voters were being deleted from electoral rolls. He further emphasised the need to maintain transparency in the electoral process and ensure the impartiality of the Election Commission.

A memorandum was submitted to the Deputy Tehsildar, demanding the immediate suspension and cancellation of the SIR process, restoration of the previous electoral rolls and establishment of an independent and impartial mechanism involving citizen participation in the appointment of Election Commissioners.

The protesters also appealed to the relevant authorities to intervene immediately to uphold public trust in democracy and the electoral process.

Participants included City President Nilesh Khaire, North Division District President Ramesh Kahandole, South Division District President Bharat Takekar, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) City President Khabu Nagare, Raju Desale of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Rakesh Pardeshi of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and student organisation representatives Samadhan Bagul and Tanha Shaikh.

Memorandum Lists Three Key Demands

Immediate cancellation of the SIR process.

Removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar from office.

Establishment of an independent process for the appointment of Election Commissioners.

Others who participated included Talha Shaikh, Congress Secretary Prof. Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad, Women's Congress President Swati Jadhav, Vatsala Khaire, Uddhav Pawar, Dnyaneshwar Kale, Jayesh Pokale, Arun Donde and Kusum Chavan.