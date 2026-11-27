Nashik: Onion Prices Fall Below ₹4,000; Sharp Decline Of ₹2,032 Per Quintal In Just 10 Days | X

Nashik: The downward trend in onion prices continued at the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), with the maximum price declining by a further Rs 283 per quintal for the third consecutive day.

Onion prices have fallen by Rs 2,032 per quintal in just 10 days, slipping below the Rs 4,000 mark. The market has recorded a steep decline of nearly 35%, adding to the woes of onion growers. Farmers, already struggling with drought conditions, dependence on water tankers for irrigation and rising cultivation costs, are now facing another major setback due to falling market prices.

Lasalgaon APMC, one of the major onion trading centres in Nashik district, has witnessed a consistent decline in prices over the past few days. Increased supply amid relatively low domestic demand has put considerable pressure on prices.

On Thursday, November 26, onions fetched a maximum price of Rs 3,951 per quintal. A further decline of Rs 283 on Friday, November 27, brought the maximum price down to Rs 3,668 per quintal.

During Friday's morning trading session, 422 vehicles carrying red onions arrived at the Lasalgaon market. The produce fetched a maximum price of Rs 3,668 per quintal, while the minimum price stood at Rs 800 and the average price was Rs 3,251 per quintal.

Last week, onion prices had touched nearly Rs 5,700 per quintal, bringing considerable relief to farmers. However, the sharp decline within a few days has dashed their hopes and raised concerns over the financial viability of onion cultivation.