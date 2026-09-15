Nashik: Onion Prices Cross ₹4,000 After Two Years, But Farmers Have Little Stock Left | File Photo

Nashik: After remaining below the ₹4,000 mark for nearly two years, onion prices have once again crossed the crucial threshold. At the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), summer onions are fetching an average price of ₹4,351 per quintal in September. While the price rise has brought some relief to the market, it has created a paradoxical situation for farmers: onion prices have surged just as the stock of onions with farmers is nearing exhaustion.

However, the key question is how much this price rise will actually benefit farmers. At the beginning of the season, prices were low, forcing many farmers to sell their produce at reduced rates due to financial pressures and fears of spoilage. By the time prices started rising, a large portion of their produce had already reached the market.

Weather conditions hit onion production

Changing weather conditions have also affected onion production this year. Unseasonal rainfall, fluctuating weather conditions and their impact on onion quality and grading have resulted in limited availability of good-quality onions in the market. Although this shortage has created conditions for prices to rise, the number of farmers who still have sufficient stocks to sell during the current period of high prices is relatively small.

Relief or a missed opportunity?

The crossing of the ₹4,000 mark has created a bullish picture in the onion market. However, for farmers who sold their produce earlier at low prices, the current surge represents a missed opportunity. Last year, farmers had to sell onions at an average price of around ₹1,192 per quintal. Compared with that, the current average of ₹4,351 offers significant relief on paper, but many farmers no longer have enough onions in storage to benefit from the higher prices.

Weather takes toll on quality and shelf life

Farmers say that changing weather patterns have affected onion production as well as quality. Unseasonal rain, cloudy weather and fluctuations in temperature have adversely affected the quality, storage life and overall production of onions. As a result, the arrival of good-quality onions at the market has remained limited, providing support to prices.