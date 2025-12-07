 Nashik: One-Day Training Held For Child Development Officers On Govt Schemes
A one-day training of Child Development Project Officers and Supervisors was completed on behalf of the Women and Child Development Department, Zilla Parishad, Nashik. In this training, detailed guidance on various schemes, technical presentation and information about departmental activities were given.

Prashant Nikale Updated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
Nashik: One-Day Training Held For Child Development Officers On Govt Schemes

During the training, Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, IAS, reviewed the planning of the Single Woman Introduction Meet being implemented in the district. All the child development projects in the district were guided on effective coordination, enrollment process, publicity and dissemination in this activity.

In the training session, officers from the concerned departments guided on the topics of Nurture, MAHA-MTS, Poshan Trucker, Poshan Doot Abhiyan and Dhadak Shodh Mohim, PMVVY, Cess-TSP-SCP Scheme, as well as Child Marriage Free Campaign and Taluka Child Protection Committee Report.

The program was introduced by District Program Officer of the Women and Child Development Department, Pratap Patil. Child Development Project Officer Sanjay Kondar, Pandit Wakade, Rakesh Konkani, Sachin Shinde, Bharti Gegege, Extension Officer (Statistics) Sandeep Chaudhary, Vijay Pachlore, District Mother and Child Care Officer Dr Harshal Nehte, Sarla Sonawane guided in various sessions.

article-image

District level unveiling of the illustrated book ‘Balache Pehle Suvarnamayi 1000 Divas’

The illustrated book ‘Balache Pehle Suvarnamayi 1000 Divas’ prepared by the Women and Child Development Department, Maharashtra State was unveiled at the district level during the program.

Instructions were given to make this book, which covers topics such as nutrition, health, care and concern, which are very important for the overall development of children from pregnancy to two years, available to parents through all the Anganwadis in the district.

