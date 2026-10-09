Nashik: Nurse Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Husband, Seven In-Laws Booked

Nashik: Police Staffer Arrested in Nurse Wife’s Death Case; Seven In-Laws Booked | Representational Image

Nashik: A nurse allegedly died by suicide after facing physical and mental harassment from her husband and in-laws in Nashik. The complaint includes allegations that her husband suspected her character, physically assaulted her and pressured her to transfer a flat she owned to her brother-in-law. Satpur Police have arrested her husband, Anil Pawar, while a case has been registered against seven members of her in-laws' family on charges of abetment to suicide.

The deceased, identified as Deepali Anil Pawar, worked at the Jategaon Primary Health Centre. Her husband, Anil Pawar, was reportedly employed as a senior clerk at the Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police's office. Deepali had purchased a flat in Ahilyanagar with her own earnings. According to the complaint, she was allegedly pressured to transfer the property to her brother-in-law. It was also alleged that her husband kept her ATM card and subjected her to harassment and assault over suspicions about her character whenever she received calls from her workplace. Reports further indicate that Deepali had previously complained about domestic violence.

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According to reports, Deepali consumed a poisonous substance and drove herself to a hospital. However, it has been alleged that her husband left her on the steps of the district hospital without arranging the necessary funds for her treatment and then left the premises. Deepali subsequently died during treatment. The precise circumstances surrounding the incident are under police investigation.

Based on a complaint lodged by her father, Sayaji Gaikwad, Satpur Police registered a case against seven family members, including her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and other relatives. Police arrested Anil Pawar, and a court remanded him to police custody. Further investigation is underway.