Nashik: No Fuel Shortage, Collector Ayush Prasad Urges Citizens Not To Believe Rumours | Sourced

Nashik: There is no shortage of fuel of any kind in the district, and sufficient stock of petrol and diesel is available. Oil marketing companies are ensuring a regular and uninterrupted supply. Therefore, citizens are urged not to believe rumours circulating on social media about a fuel shortage, said District Collector Ayush Prasad.



Collector Prasad stated that due to misinformation spreading on social media, people in some areas are rushing to petrol pumps in large numbers. Panic buying, purchasing fuel beyond actual need, is creating a temporary impression of shortage at some pumps. However, this situation is only temporary and artificial; in reality, there is no fuel shortage. All petrol pumps in the district are receiving continuous supply from oil marketing companies. Fresh stock is being replenished regularly, ensuring that citizens’ needs are fully met.



Citizens are advised to act responsibly and remain calm. Avoid storing fuel unnecessarily and do not crowd petrol pumps. Panic buying can inconvenience others and put unnecessary strain on the supply system. The district administration is closely monitoring the fuel supply and coordinating with concerned agencies to ensure smooth distribution.



If citizens have any doubts, issues, or complaints, they should contact the respective oil marketing company or the district administration’s supply department. For accurate information, rely only on official government sources. Collector Prasad emphasised that avoiding rumours and cooperating with the administration as responsible citizens is essential at this time.