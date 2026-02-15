Nashik: No Decision On Nominated Corporators Even After 1.5 Months In Igatpuri | Sourced

Nashik: Even after one and a half months of the Igatpuri Municipal Council elections, the process of selecting two nominated corporators has not yet been completed. Due to this, there is an atmosphere of discussion in the political circles of the city. It is being said that the process has been stalled due to internal strife between the ruling Shiv Sena (Shinde group) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group), and the competition of many aspirants.

The results of the Igatpuri Municipal Council elections were announced on December 21, 2025. Out of the total 21 corporators, 13 corporators were elected from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group), while 5 corporators were elected from the Shiv Sena (Shinde group). According to the law, two nominated corporators are expected to be elected to the municipal council. These nominated corporators represent experienced and expert persons in various fields; hence, this election is considered important.

The election of nominated corporators was expected to be held simultaneously with the election of the deputy mayor. However, due to internal differences and political calculations between the two ruling groups, the election was postponed. The reason given was that the ‘documents were incomplete’, but the elections of the subject committees were held without any problems, so this reason is becoming suspicious.

Although the elections of various subject committees of the municipal council have been completed, no decision has been taken yet regarding the election of nominated corporators. The citizens of the city are now raising the question, “When exactly will the election of nominated corporators be held?” The attention of the people of Igatpuri is focused on whether the internal discontent within the ruling group will be resolved and a decision will be made, or whether there will be another delay due to political tension.

There is talk that the functioning of the municipal council is being affected due to internal strife within the ruling group. The citizens now expect the nominated corporators to be elected as soon as possible and the council to function at full capacity.