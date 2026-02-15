 Nashik: No Decision On Nominated Corporators Even After 1.5 Months In Igatpuri
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: No Decision On Nominated Corporators Even After 1.5 Months In Igatpuri

Nashik: No Decision On Nominated Corporators Even After 1.5 Months In Igatpuri

The results of the Igatpuri Municipal Council elections were announced on December 21, 2025. Out of the total 21 corporators, 13 corporators were elected from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group), while 5 corporators were elected from the Shiv Sena (Shinde group)

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: No Decision On Nominated Corporators Even After 1.5 Months In Igatpuri | Sourced

Nashik: Even after one and a half months of the Igatpuri Municipal Council elections, the process of selecting two nominated corporators has not yet been completed. Due to this, there is an atmosphere of discussion in the political circles of the city. It is being said that the process has been stalled due to internal strife between the ruling Shiv Sena (Shinde group) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group), and the competition of many aspirants.

The results of the Igatpuri Municipal Council elections were announced on December 21, 2025. Out of the total 21 corporators, 13 corporators were elected from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group), while 5 corporators were elected from the Shiv Sena (Shinde group). According to the law, two nominated corporators are expected to be elected to the municipal council. These nominated corporators represent experienced and expert persons in various fields; hence, this election is considered important.

Read Also
Pune: Deputy Mayor Parashuram Wadekar Warns Solid Waste Department, Says He’ll Take Up Broom If...
article-image

The election of nominated corporators was expected to be held simultaneously with the election of the deputy mayor. However, due to internal differences and political calculations between the two ruling groups, the election was postponed. The reason given was that the ‘documents were incomplete’, but the elections of the subject committees were held without any problems, so this reason is becoming suspicious.

Although the elections of various subject committees of the municipal council have been completed, no decision has been taken yet regarding the election of nominated corporators. The citizens of the city are now raising the question, “When exactly will the election of nominated corporators be held?” The attention of the people of Igatpuri is focused on whether the internal discontent within the ruling group will be resolved and a decision will be made, or whether there will be another delay due to political tension.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Traffic Police Launch Three-Month Odd-Even Parking Pilot Project In Powai To Ease Congestion
Mumbai Traffic Police Launch Three-Month Odd-Even Parking Pilot Project In Powai To Ease Congestion
Leh Dosmochey And Likir Monastery Stromochey Monastic Festival Begins From Today In Ladakh; Symbolises End Of Harsh Winter
Leh Dosmochey And Likir Monastery Stromochey Monastic Festival Begins From Today In Ladakh; Symbolises End Of Harsh Winter
Palghar News: Vasai Businessman Loses ₹1.29 Crore In Crypto Investment Scam
Palghar News: Vasai Businessman Loses ₹1.29 Crore In Crypto Investment Scam
Six Suicide Deaths Reported In Vasai-Virar In A Single Day
Six Suicide Deaths Reported In Vasai-Virar In A Single Day

There is talk that the functioning of the municipal council is being affected due to internal strife within the ruling group. The citizens now expect the nominated corporators to be elected as soon as possible and the council to function at full capacity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Igatpuri: Leopards Roam Freely On Wadivhare–Mukane Road; Driver Captures Viral Video As Numbers...
Igatpuri: Leopards Roam Freely On Wadivhare–Mukane Road; Driver Captures Viral Video As Numbers...
Nashik: No Decision On Nominated Corporators Even After 1.5 Months In Igatpuri
Nashik: No Decision On Nominated Corporators Even After 1.5 Months In Igatpuri
Jalgaon: Six-Day Workshop Organised To Revive And Preserve Modi Script
Jalgaon: Six-Day Workshop Organised To Revive And Preserve Modi Script
Nashik: Free Physiotherapy Services For Disabled Students In Rural Areas Through ZP–MVP Agreement
Nashik: Free Physiotherapy Services For Disabled Students In Rural Areas Through ZP–MVP Agreement
Jalgaon: Ujjwal Sprouter School Celebrates Valentine’s Day As ‘Grandparents’ Day’ For 23rd...
Jalgaon: Ujjwal Sprouter School Celebrates Valentine’s Day As ‘Grandparents’ Day’ For 23rd...