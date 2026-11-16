Nashik: No Date For District Planning Committee Meeting Despite November 30 Fund Approval Deadline | Representative

Nashik: Planning funds under the District Annual Plan is crucial for various development projects across the district. Based on this, funds are allocated to relevant agencies for specific tasks. However, with no date yet set for a meeting of the District Planning Committee (DPC), concerns are being raised that development work could be adversely affected. Although the deadline for granting administrative approval to various development proposals is Nov 30, the DPC meeting has yet to take place.

The District Planning Committee is responsible for planning the allocation of funds for essential sectors, including roads, water supply, healthcare, education, rural development, urban amenities and infrastructure. Consequently, the possibility of development projects being hindered cannot be ruled out. This is not the first time a committee meeting has been delayed, and the issue remains unresolved.

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Public Representatives Yet to Be Appointed

Following the municipal corporation elections in Nashik and Malegaon, certain corporators were expected to be appointed to the District Planning Committee. However, these appointments have yet to materialise. With these positions remaining vacant, there is ongoing speculation about which public representatives will eventually be selected for the committee. Furthermore, elections to the Zilla Parishad have also not yet been held.

There is speculation in the District Collector's office that the delay in convening the committee meeting stems from a lack of coordination between public representatives and the administration.

Meanwhile, a date for the meeting could be finalised within the next fortnight. Nevertheless, the district administration will need to act swiftly to make decisions and complete the fund planning process by the Nov 30 deadline.

Structure of the District Planning Committee

In accordance with the Maharashtra District Planning Committee (Composition and Functions) Act, 1998, a District Planning Committee has been established in every district. The committee is responsible for consolidating development plans prepared by rural and urban local self-government bodies to formulate a comprehensive development plan for the entire district.

The district's Guardian Minister serves as the ex-officio Chairperson of the committee, while the District Collector acts as the Member Secretary. The number of committee members is determined by the district's population.