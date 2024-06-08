Nashik: NMC Introduces Traffic Diversions For Model Road Construction; Here's All You Need To Know | Tejal Ghorpade

A model road is being constructed by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) between the old CBS signal and Canada Corner, with the second phase of the work now underway. From the signal at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan to Rane Dairy, the road has been designated as one-way for traffic. This change has led to increasing traffic congestion on this already busy road, with traffic jams frequently occurring in the afternoon and evening. There are concerns that the situation will worsen during the monsoon season.

The model road proposal was initially introduced in the municipal budget, with the allocation of ₹100 crore for new road projects. Of this, ₹25 crore was earmarked for the model road from CBS to Canada Corner and then extending it at Canada Corner to Gangapur Naka. The work on this road began three months ago. In the first phase, the road from CBS to Tilak Chowk was closed for one-way traffic. Now, the second phase has started. The work from CBS to Canada Corner is expected to take 18 months to complete. Consequently, this road will remain single-lane during the construction period, causing further traffic disruptions.

Currently, work has commenced on the road from Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan to Rane Dairy, with barricades set up using bamboo and metal sheets. This has resulted in traffic jams in the area, forcing drivers to use alternative routes.

The implementation of one-way traffic from Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan to Rane Dairy, necessary for the model road construction, has led to significant traffic congestion. While the municipal corporation has provided alternative routes to mitigate the impact, the situation remains challenging for drivers. As the construction progresses, the authorities must monitor traffic flow and make necessary adjustments to minimise disruptions, especially during peak hours and the upcoming monsoon season.

Alternative Routes:

- Traffic from Canada Corner signal to Sharanpur Road towards CBS: Diverted via Canada Corner, Old Gangapur Naka, Marathon Chowk, and Ashok Stambh.

- Canada Corner to HDFC Signal, Old CBT Signal, Maika Chowk, Swimming Pool Signal, Modak Signal (Trimbak Naka): Traffic will be rerouted through the specified alternative route to avoid congestion.

- Traffic from Canada Corner Signal to Sharanpur Road towards CBS: Diverted via Canada Corner to HDFC Signal, Old CBT Signal, Maika Chowk, Jaltaran Talav Signal, and Modak Signal (Trimbak Naka).

- Traffic from CBS signal to Canada Corner via Tilakwadi signal: Managed as a one-way street to maintain the flow of traffic during the phased road construction from CBS to Canada Corner.