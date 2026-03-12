Nashik: NMC General Meeting On March 18; Key Decisions Expected On Development Of Simhastha Preparations

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Building | FPJ Photo

Nashik: The general meeting of Nashik Municipal Corporation for the month of March 2026 will be held on Wednesday, March 18. Important decisions related to city development projects, infrastructure and preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 are likely to be taken in this meeting. The corporators and citizens are keeping a close eye on this meeting.

The agenda of the meeting has given priority to the city's infrastructure and upcoming major events. A proposal to survey the lands reserved and acquired for the Kumbh Mela and give administrative approval to it will be presented in the meeting.

A proposal to provide development and repair works up to Rs 10 lakh through an offline process to encourage local contractors and engineers will be discussed.

The municipal budget for 2026-27 is likely to be decided on the provisions of the Village Development Fund. Several proposals related to administrative and educational reforms are also under consideration.

Construction of new classrooms in Anganwadis, provision of physical facilities for students, sanctioning special funds for the repair of dilapidated municipal schools, naming of the road in the Datta Mandir area in Nashik East, and issues related to homeless shelter management are also to be discussed in the meeting.

Budget and political appointments

A separate special session will be held for the budget after this general meeting. The budget revised by the standing committee will be presented to the general meeting for final approval.

The most exciting part of the current general meeting is the election of the leader of the opposition, the house leader and the nominated corporators. These appointments are expected to be officially announced.

Important decisions are likely to be taken in this meeting that will accelerate city development and prepare for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The corporators and citizens are keeping an eye on the outcome of this meeting.