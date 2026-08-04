Nashik: NMC Fills 3,000 Potholes In Five Days As Citywide Repair Drive Gains Momentum | Sourced

Nashik: Facing severe criticism over damaged roads, massive traffic congestion, and five accidental deaths, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched a war-footing drive to repair potholes across the city. The civic administration claims that nearly 3,000 potholes have been filled over the past five days, with the highest number of repairs carried out in the Satpur division.



Over the past few months, several infrastructure projects have been underway across Nashik. As construction related to the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela gathers pace, residents have been struggling with pothole-ridden roads and heavy traffic congestion, leading to widespread public resentment. Political parties and social organisations have strongly protested the situation, with some announcing agitations. Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan also faced public criticism and subsequently convened an emergency meeting, directing officials to undertake pothole repairs on a war footing.

According to civic officials, materials such as murrum (gravel), cold mix asphalt, milling material, and GSB (Granular Sub-Base) are being used for the repairs. The repair work is currently in full swing across Satpur, Panchavati, New Nashik, Nashik Road, and Old Nashik. Officials said that although heavy rainfall has subsided, intermittent showers continue to hamper the work. The municipal administration has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating the repair drive and making Nashik's roads pothole-free.