Nashik: NMC Allocates ₹2.5 Crore For Beautification Of Traffic Islands, Dividers

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) | File Image

Nashik, renowned nationwide as a city of gardens, is set to receive a facelift with the proposed beautification of traffic islands and dividers. The Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) Garden Department has allocated ₹2.5 crore under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) for the enhancement of these elements that contribute to the city's charm. The proposal, focussing on the creation of traffic islands and dividers between New Nashik and Nashik East, awaits approval from the Standing Committee.

Despite the city's reputation for greenery, several traffic islands and dividers have fallen into disrepair. While private developers have undertaken the development and maintenance of some, many others suffer from neglect. Dead trees, overgrown grass, and a lack of overall maintenance have marred the once-picturesque landscapes. Recognising the need for revitalisation, the Garden Department aims to collaborate with contractors to restore and beautify these elements.

The proposed expenditure for this initiative includes ₹89 lakh for East Nashik and ₹1.71 lakh for New Nashik. The General Assembly has given its approval, and the proposal now awaits final clearance from the Standing Committee. Once approved, the selected contractor will undertake maintenance work for 36 months. The initiative aligns with the municipality's commitment to enhancing the city's aesthetic appeal, ensuring that the traffic islands and dividers contribute positively to Nashik's overall charm.