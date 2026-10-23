Nashik: NMA Approves Road Repairs Near Trimbakeshwar Temple Ahead Of 2027 Kumbh Mela | Representative

Nashik: The National Monuments Authority (NMA) has approved road repairs around the Shri Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Trimbakeshwar as part of infrastructure preparations for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The approval was granted following a meeting held via video conference with NMA officials in the presence of District Collector Ayush Prasad. The meeting discussed several infrastructure projects, including road repairs, the construction of modern waiting areas, restrooms and covered walkways, and the renovation and repair of the Vidhi Bhavan (ritual hall) building.

Following the discussions, the NMA granted approval for road repair work, paving the way for the project to move forward. The proposed work includes road repairs, widening and beautification around the temple.