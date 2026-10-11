Nashik: Nine Companies Face Closure Notices Over Water Contamination In Ambad MIDC |

Nashik: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has initiated action against industries in the Ambad industrial area following reports of chemical-laden wastewater seeping into the ground and contaminating water sources in Datt Nagar.

The board has issued closure notices to nine companies for alleged violations of pollution control norms. While four companies had already been ordered to shut down, closure directions have now been issued to five more companies.

Residents of Datt Nagar had been complaining for several days about yellowish, foul-smelling water flowing from borewells and hand pumps. The use of the suspected contaminated water has reportedly raised concerns about health problems, including skin disorders, itching and rashes.

The complaints prompted concern among residents and brought the issue to the attention of the authorities. Following the complaints, Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan visited the affected area to assess the situation. After taking note of the potential impact of the contaminated water on public health, he directed the departments concerned to take immediate action.

Acting on these directions, the MPCB has intensified enforcement measures against industries suspected of violating environmental regulations. Preliminary inspections reportedly indicated that certain industrial units may have been discharging wastewater without adequate treatment or in violation of prescribed pollution control standards.

In response, the board issued closure directions to the companies concerned. The action has highlighted the need to identify the source of contamination, prevent further seepage of hazardous effluents into the ground and ensure the safety of drinking water sources used by residents.

Further enforcement measures may follow, depending on the findings of inspections and the companies' compliance with pollution control requirements.