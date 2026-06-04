Nashik: Nimbale Gram Panchayat Ranked Second In India For Good Governance, Honoured With National Panchayat Award | Sourced

Nashik: The Nimbale Gram Panchayat, located in the Chandwad taluka, has secured the second rank at the national level through its commitment to good governance, transparent administration, and public participation. This award was presented today at the National Panchayat Awards ceremony held in New Delhi, at the hands of Union Minister of Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), Union Minister of State Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, and Secretary of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj Vivek Bharadwaj (IAS).

The award was received by Nimbale Gram Panchayat’s Block Development Officer Machhindra Sable, Sarpanch Ravina Sonawane, Deputy Sarpanch Deepak Ghumre, and Gram Panchayat Officer Shubhangi Surse.

Outstanding Performance

The Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj evaluated the performance of Gram Panchayats for the year 2023-24. After securing the first rank at the state level in this assessment, the Nimbale Gram Panchayat went on to achieve the second rank at the national level. Under the guidance of the Zilla Parishad and as part of the ‘Good Governance Village’ (Sushasan-yukta Gaon) campaign, the Nimbale Gram Panchayat demonstrated outstanding performance.

Under the leadership of Sarpanch Ravina Sonawane, Deputy Sarpanch Deepak Ghumre, and all the members, the Gram Panchayat placed a strong emphasis on transparent administration, citizen-centric services, and digital methodologies. By maintaining open decision-making processes during Gram Sabhas (village assemblies), publicly disclosing details of financial transactions to citizens, and effectively implementing various government schemes, the Gram Panchayat successfully earned the trust of the villagers.

Digital Governance and Development Works

The Gram Panchayat made various services such as the issuance of birth and death certificates, tax payments, and other official certificates available online. Initiatives focused on sanitation campaigns, water supply management, road development, tree plantation, and solid waste management have collectively led to the holistic development of the village. A central committee conducted an on-site inspection of the village and evaluated it based on criteria such as administration, sanitation, basic amenities, public participation, and sustainable development. By demonstrating outstanding performance in all these areas, the Nimbale Gram Panchayat secured the second rank at the national level.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Omkar Pawar, extended his congratulations to the Gram Panchayat office-bearers, officials, staff, and villagers. This achievement has brought great honour to Chandwad Taluka, Nashik District, and the State of Maharashtra.

The success of the Nimbale Gram Panchayat serves as an inspiration to other Gram Panchayats across the state and has established a new benchmark in the field of rural development.