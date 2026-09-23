Nashik: NIMA To Host Job Fair On September 29, Over 30 Firms Expected | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik Industries and Manufacturers’ Association (NIMA) will organise an Employment Fair and Placement Drive on September 29, 2026, under the Rojgar Mahakumbh Maharashtra programme with the support of the District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre, Nashik.

NIMA has appealed to industries and establishments in Nashik to participate in the initiative, which aims to connect employers with job seekers and expand employment opportunities in the city’s industrial sector. More than 30 establishments are expected to participate in the one-day fair.

NIMA President Ashish Nahar said Nashik is an important industrial hub in Maharashtra, with industries regularly requiring skilled and trained manpower. The fair will provide a common platform for industries and job seekers, offering opportunities across various sectors to youth from Nashik district and other parts of Maharashtra.

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Industries, establishments, industry associations, MSMEs, universities, colleges, polytechnics and Industrial Training Institutes interested in participating have been urged to register online and provide details of available positions, required skills and other relevant requirements through the prescribed Google Form.

The fair will be held at [venue details to be added]. Interested participants can register through [registration details/link to be added].

NIMA has appealed to industries and establishments to actively participate in the initiative. The appeal was made by NIMA President Ashish Nahar, Vice Presidents Manish Rawal and Kishor Rathi, Secretary Rajendra Ahire, Treasurer Rajendra Vadnere, Joint Secretary Kiran Patil and Committee Chairman Govind Borse.

The association stated that active participation by industries will contribute to strengthening opportunities for youth and supporting the continued industrial development of Nashik.