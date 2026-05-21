Nashik: NIMA Sets Unique Example For Fuel Conservation, Members Use Public Transport And EVs | Sourced

Nashik: In line with the Prime Minister ’s national appeal for fuel conservation, avoiding unnecessary expenditure and adopting sustainable development practices, executive committee members of Nashik Industries & Manufacturers' Association (NIMA) attended Wednesday’s executive meeting using two-wheelers, electric vehicles, public transport, as well as bike and car pooling.



NIMA President informed that some members also joined the meeting online, setting a unique example of fuel conservation and sustainable practices.



In response to the Prime Minister’s appeal, NIMA has urged industries to encourage the use of electric vehicles within their units to reduce fuel expenses and carbon emissions. The association has also suggested increasing the use of public transport for employees wherever possible and implementing car and bike pooling arrangements among employers and workers to make commuting more efficient.



Nahar stated that the initiative has received a positive response, and Wednesday’s meeting served as an excellent example of the campaign in action. Additionally, to strengthen the domestic economy, entrepreneurs have been advised to avoid unnecessary foreign travel and instead promote local tourism. Industries have also been encouraged to adopt efficient logistics planning for the transportation of raw materials and finished goods in order to reduce operational costs.



Nahar further said that NIMA will continue striving to set an example of responsible industrial leadership through the optimum utilisation of all industrial resources.