Nashik: Congress Appoints Nilesh ‘Bablu’ Khaire As Nashik City President | Sourced

Nashik: Nilesh “Bablu” Khaire has been appointed as the city president of the Indian National Congress in Nashik. Khaire will replace Sharad Aher, who has been serving as the acting city president for the past several months. Meanwhile, Ramesh Kahandol has been retained as the president of the party’s North Rural District unit, while Bharat Takekar will continue as the South Rural District president.

Khaire’s appointment is being viewed as recognition of his 35 years of dedicated service to the party. Through affiliated organisations such as NSUI and Youth Congress, he has played an active role in several campaigns, public movements, and organisational activities.

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Following the tenure of former city president Akash Chhajed, the party had struggled to reach a consensus on a new face for the post. As a result, state vice-president Sharad Aher had been given additional charge as acting city president. Khaire will now formally take over the responsibility.

Over the past few years, the Congress organisation in Nashik city has weakened considerably, with several leaders and office-bearers shifting to other political parties. Internal factionalism within the party has also been widely discussed. Against this backdrop, rebuilding and strengthening the party organisation will be the biggest challenge before Khaire.