Nashik: NIMA Organises Session On Industrial Safety And Risk Prevention | Sourced

Nashik: A significant knowledge-sharing session on “Industrial Safety – Safer Industries, Sustainable Growth” was organised jointly by the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), Nashik, at NIMA House.



The programme was graced by key dignitaries, including DISH Nashik Joint Director Anjali Ade; NIMA President Ashish Nahar; Vice President Manish Raval; Secretary Rajendra Ahire; Treasurer Rajendra Wadnere; Hemant Rakh; and Deputy Director M. Y. Bhalekar. Industry experts and speakers included Ramesh Yadav and Dhananjay Pathak from M & M. A large number of safety officers, managers, and industry representatives from across Nashik participated enthusiastically.



In his inaugural remarks, NIMA President Ashish Nahar highlighted the organisation's objectives, ongoing initiatives, and its role in strengthening the industrial sector. Emphasising the purpose of the session, he pointed out the increasing incidents of industrial injuries, especially those related to press machines, and stressed the need for effective preventive measures.



Key speaker Ramesh Yadav (Senior Manager, M & M) delivered an insightful session on “Poka-Yoke Technology and Safe Work Practices to Prevent Press Machine Accidents". He explained how error-proofing techniques can significantly reduce workplace risks.



Additionally, considering the rising risk of fire incidents during the summer season, Dhananjay Pathak (Safety and Fire Safety Expert, M & M) provided valuable guidance on “Summer Fire Safety", focusing on preparedness and preventive strategies.



Joint Director Anjali Ade expressed confidence that such initiatives would enhance awareness about industrial safety and contribute to building a stronger safety culture across industries.