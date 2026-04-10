Nashik: NIMA Launches ‘Campus To Corporate’ Initiative To Create Job-Ready Workforce | Sourced

Nashik: The “Campus to Corporate” initiative is set to play a significant role in providing industries with a skilled and work-ready workforce, informed, experienced corporate trainer Abhishek Verma. A meeting regarding this initiative was recently held at NIMA House.



Verma, who has 22 years of corporate experience with reputed institutions such as HDFC, ICICI, Axis Max, and Reliance, along with 18 years of training experience, emphasised the need to bridge the gap between industries and educational institutions. He stated that industries are currently facing a shortage of quality and “job-ready” manpower, and this project has been developed as a solution to address that issue.



Under this initiative, colleges and industries will work in coordination to provide students with advanced and practical training. The training will include demonstrations of real workplace situations, guidance on 12 important aspects of corporate culture, personality development, communication skills, workplace discipline, teamwork, and improving efficiency.



Students will be continuously assessed throughout the training process, and successful participants will be awarded certificates. This initiative is expected to help industries gain a ready-to-work and future-ready workforce, while also equipping students with the necessary skills and confidence to enter the corporate sector.



Further detailed discussions and a process of collaboration with NIMA and the concerned industrial institutions will begin in the coming period. NIMA President Ashish Nahar expressed confidence that this initiative will boost Nashik’s industrial development and enhance the employability of the youth.



Those present at the meeting included NIMA President Ashish Nahar, Secretary Rajendra Ahire, Treasurer Rajendra Wadnere, along with office-bearers and industrialists such as Vinas Wani, Hemant Rakh, Milind Rajput, Hemant Khond, Sanjay Rathi, Prakash Gunjal, Vrinda Rawal, Govind Borse, Nanasaheb Devre, and Shrikant Patil.