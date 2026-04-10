Nashik: 160 GB Digital Evidence Of Ashok Kharat’s Misdeeds Seized By SIT

Nashik: 160 GB Digital Evidence Of Kharat’s Misdeeds Seized By SIT | Sourced

Nashik: The noose of legal action around self-styled godman Ashok Kharat is likely to tighten further, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has obtained crucial digital evidence related to his alleged activities. A massive 160 GB of data, along with coded records, has been seized as evidence of Kharat’s alleged misconduct.

According to sources, details of activities carried out between November 2023 and December 2024 were seized from Kharat’s office at Canada Corner. The SIT has confiscated and is currently scanning three 32 GB pen drives containing 19 data folders, a 64 GB OTG pen drive, and a laptop. Strong digital evidence has been secured by the forensic and cyber teams.

To present the evidence before the court, the SIT has also recorded the statements of witnesses and the victim. These digital records, amounting to a total of 160 GB, are said to contain evidence of Kharat’s alleged illegal acts.

Police have assigned code words A, B, and C to each set of digital evidence. According to information, “A” reportedly contains evidence related to sexual assault allegations against Kharat. Along with this, the police have also brought to the court’s notice the alleged illegal acts that took place at Kharat’s office in Canada Corner during the above-mentioned period.

Meanwhile, the Nashik District and Sessions Court on Thursday remanded Kharat to five days of police custody.

During the hearing, while explaining how Kharat allegedly lured the victim into his trap, the lawyers alleged that he forced a pregnant woman into sexual relations by assuring her that she would give birth to a boy.

Following this, the court ordered five days of police custody for Kharat.