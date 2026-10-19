Nashik: NHRC Seeks Report On Groundwater Pollution In Dattanagar Within Two Weeks | AI

Nashik: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of groundwater pollution in the Dattanagar area near the Ambad Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) industrial estate on the outskirts of Nashik city.

The commission has directed Maharashtra Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal to submit a detailed report within two weeks. It has also sought observations from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on the matter.

Hundreds of residents in Dattanagar and surrounding areas have reported that water from their borewells has turned yellowish. They have complained of itching, skin ailments and rashes after using the water.

According to media reports, chemicals allegedly released from factories in the nearby industrial zone have contaminated the groundwater. The commission stated that if the reports were substantiated, the situation would constitute a serious violation of human rights.

The commission noted that residents had been receiving contaminated water for the past two months. Some children were reportedly advised not to attend school.

Affected families have been forced to spend approximately ₹5,000 per month on drinking water, besides bearing medical expenses.

Earlier, environmental activists had approached the Western Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Pune over the issue. The tribunal had sought an action-taken report from the MPCB and the district administration.

With both the NHRC and the NGT examining the matter, pressure on the administration has intensified.

The issue of contaminated borewell water in Dattanagar came to light on Sept 30. Subsequent reports indicated the presence of chromium in the groundwater, raising concerns about the long-term health of residents.