Nashik News: Vigilance Medal Awarded to Police Officers; Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Suffers Heart Attack While Campaigning And More

Police personnel in Maharashtra are on high alert as leave is suspended to ensure smooth conduct during the Assembly elections | Photo: Representative Image

On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs awarded the 'Central Home Minister Vigilance Medal' to distinguished officers from the Police, CRPF, CBI, IB, ITBP, NCB, and NIA. This medal honors those who have excelled in anti-terrorist operations and crime investigations.

Among the awardees from Maharashtra, Nashik District Police Superintendent Vikram Deshmane was recognised for his outstanding performance in special anti-terror operations. Nashik City Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner Sandeep Mitke, Panchvati Division Assistant Commissioner Nitin Jadhav, Police Inspector Ankush Chintaman, and Assistant Inspector Umesh Borse also received the medal.

In total, 11 police officers from Maharashtra have been conferred this prestigious medal, as announced by the central government on Thursday (31st).

UBT candidate suffers a heart attack while campaigning

Vijay Pathak

Prabhakar Sonwane, the Shiv Sena UBT candidate for the Chopda Assembly seat, felt discomfort in his back while campaigning near Mamurabad on Thursday and was immediately admitted to a private hospital. Doctors reported that his condition is stable.

Sonwane informed his son, who was with him, about the discomfort. He was then taken to Jalgaon, where an examination revealed a blockage, leading to an immediate angioplasty. Doctors have advised him to rest for a week, after which he will resume his campaign.

Security increased at Jalgaon airport after bomb threat

Vijay Pathak Jalgaon

Security at Jalgaon Airport has been beefed up after receiving a bomb threat regarding the Ahmedabad-Jalgaon flight on Tuesday.

The Ahmedabad-Jalgaon flight service was launched on Tuesday, and on its first day, the administration received a message threatening to blow up the plane. After the plane arrived in Jalgaon at night, the bomb detection team of Jalgaon police thoroughly inspected the aircraft and found nothing suspicious. However, in response to the threat, security has been intensified in the airport area. Currently, services are being provided from Jalgaon to Pune, Goa, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. Patrolling has also been increased in the tower, terminus, and surrounding areas.