Nashik News: Anganwadi Worker Breaches CM Eknath Shinde's Security; See Photos

A brief commotion occurred when an anganwadi worker, Annapoorna Adsule, unexpectedly approached Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, causing a momentary disturbance at Tapovan Maidan in Nashik on Monday evening. Shinde was conducting a preliminary inspection of arrangements for the upcoming National Youth Festival. Despite tightened security, the woman managed to approach the Chief Minister's convoy before being apprehended by female police officers.

The five-day 27th National Youth Festival is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sadhugram in Tapovan. Shinde personally surveyed venues in Sadhugram, Tapovan, and Hanuman Nagar, emphasising safety measures by directing city cleanliness and road repairs. Ahead of the Mahotsav's inaugural session, Modi is set to conduct a roadshow, prompting state authorities to expedite work on the designated route.

The inspection saw the presence of Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, MP Hemant Godse, MLA Suhas Kande, Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, Collector Jalaj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, and Shiv Sena Shinde Group District Chief Ajay.

Expressing gratitude for Nashik being chosen as the host city for the festival, Shinde highlighted the opportunity for local and national youth to showcase their talents. He emphasised that the event would serve as a platform for Nashik's culture, traditions, and hospitality, projecting them on a global stage.

After reviewing preparations for Modi's programme and speaking to reporters, Shinde outlined plans for various events across Tapovan, Hanuman Nagar, Kavi Kalidas Kala Mandir, and Mahatma Phule Kaladalan. The focus remains on accommodation, food arrangements, city cleanliness, vibrant street decorations, scenic wall art, captivating lighting on prominent structures, and embellishment of the roadshow route with ornate floral displays. He stressed the objective of leaving a lasting impression of Nashik's hospitality on the attending youth.