Nashik: NEDA Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Differently-Abled Students, Donates Water Purifier |

Nashik: The Nashik Events and Decor Association (NEDA) celebrated Raksha Bandhan with great enthusiasm alongside differently-abled students of Vidya Prabodhini School. The students lovingly tied rakhis to the NEDA members, making the celebration a memorable occasion filled with warmth and affection.

Adding a meaningful dimension of social service to the celebration, NEDA presented a water purifier to the school. The initiative was aimed at ensuring that the students have access to clean drinking water, including hot and cold water facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, NEDA President Pravin Kamale interacted with the students and said that festivals such as Raksha Bandhan help strengthen bonds with different sections of society. Such initiatives not only uphold social responsibility but also provide an opportunity to share moments of happiness with everyone, he said.

NEDA Secretary Tushar Srivastava, while interacting with the students, encouraged them to move forward with confidence. He urged them not to be afraid of challenges, to dream big and work consistently towards achieving their goals.

“You are no less than anyone else. You too have the strength and ability to fulfil your biggest dreams,” he told the students, creating an atmosphere of enthusiasm and confidence.

NEDA member Rajat Sharma took the initiative and made a special contribution towards organising the programme. His socially responsible initiative was appreciated by Vidya Prabodhini School, as well as the NEDA office-bearers, members and other dignitaries present on the occasion. His contribution towards social service was described as inspiring.

At the conclusion of the programme, NEDA Vice-President Kunal Jaggi proposed the vote of thanks. He expressed gratitude to Vidya Prabodhini School President Dhawale Madam, Secretary Vaidya Sir, Principal Deore Madam, the teaching staff and students for their cooperation. He also thanked all NEDA office-bearers and members who contributed to making the initiative a success.

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Among those present were NEDA President Pravin Kamale, Rupesh Gupta, Kunal Jaggi, Tushar Srivastava, Manoj Upadhyay, Rajat Sharma, Sachin Purohit, Poonam Upadhyay, Sarfaraz Sayyed, Monali Ahirav, Neeta Kulkarni, Harshada Vaishampayan, Ankush Bora, Roshan Deshmukh, Sagar Jain and Pratik Sapkal, along with other NEDA members.

Organised around the unique concept of “A Gift of Pure Water in Return for a Rakhi,” the initiative beautifully brought together the joy of Raksha Bandhan and a strong sense of social responsibility.