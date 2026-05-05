Nashik: NCP Youth Wing Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Grant Tax Exemption To Film Raja Shivaji In Maharashtra | YouTube

Nashik: Ambadas Khaire, the City President of the NCP Youth Congress, has sent a letter to the State Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, requesting that the recently released film "Raja Shivaji" be exempted from entertainment tax within the state of Maharashtra.

The state of Maharashtra is endowed with a rich historical heritage. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the revered deity and icon of Maharashtra, struck terror into the hearts of the Mughals through his valour and his mastery of guerrilla warfare tactics. During these battles, Maharaj was supported by countless Mavlas (soldiers). It was through this exceptional military prowess that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's fame spread across the entire world. Disregarding their own safety, the Mavlas risked their very lives for the sake of Swarajya (self-rule).

The history of how Maharaj, through sheer bravery, captured numerous forts and strongholds during these conflicts is vast and epic. While the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is taught in school textbooks, it is often not covered in sufficient detail. For students and the general public alike, cinema serves as an accessible and effective medium for understanding history. Through the medium of film, many historical narratives are being unravelled, thereby paving a clear path to convey history to the masses. Several films are currently being produced to bring the history of the Shiv-era to the global stage. Among these, the film "Raja Shivaji" has recently been released, and it vividly depicts the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The letter specifically requests that "Raja Shivaji" , a historical film narrating the history of Maharashtra, be granted an entertainment tax exemption for audiences within the state.

The NCP Youth Congress has a precedent of submitting such appeals; they have previously requested tax exemptions for films such as Tanhaji, Mahatma Jotirao Phule, and Chhapaak, and their demands were successfully met. Youth City President Ambadas Khaire stated that cinema is a convenient medium for unfolding various chapters of history, and to ensure that the general public can watch these films at affordable rates, historical movies should ideally be exempted from taxation.