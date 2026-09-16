Nashik: NCP (SP) Leaders Gherao Baglan Tahsildar, Demand Immediate Crop Damage Assessment

Nashik: Despite directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to conduct crop damage assessments, the process has reportedly not yet begun in Baglan taluka. Alleging that the revenue administration has failed to implement the government’s instructions, the Baglan unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) staged a protest and gheraoed Tahsildar Kailas Chawade on Wednesday. The agitation was led by former Baglan MLA Sanjay Chavan, who demanded that crop damage assessments be conducted across the taluka and a report be submitted to the government immediately.

The protest began around 11 am at the tehsil office premises, with party workers raising slogans against the government and revenue administration. Speaking on the occasion, Chavan said Baglan taluka had received rainfall on only around four to five days during the entire monsoon so far, resulting in inadequate rainfall and stunted crop growth.

Crops such as onion and maize, as well as orchards of pomegranate, grapes, custard apple and guava, along with sugarcane, have reportedly been affected. With fears of a decline in agricultural production, farmers are facing financial uncertainty, while farm labourers and small and medium-sized businesses dependent on agriculture are also facing economic difficulties.

Farmers had expected good rainfall from September 12 onwards, but the continued absence of rain in Baglan has further increased their concerns. Damage to both kharif crops and fruit orchards is reportedly mounting. Frequent power interruptions and transformer failures by Mahavitaran have also affected irrigation facilities. The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) submitted a memorandum demanding immediate disbursement of crop insurance compensation, comprehensive crop damage assessments and prompt submission of the report to the government.

It also demanded that drought-like conditions in Baglan be officially taken into consideration and that farmers be provided all eligible relief and benefits under the applicable provisions. NCP Baglan taluka president Keshav Mandavde, working president Sanjay Pawar, city president Bharat Katke, city working president Manoj Chhotu Sonawane and several party office-bearers and farmers were present.